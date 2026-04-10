Embedded Computing Design

Nanomade Debuts Ultra-Sensitive Sensors

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 10, 2026

News

Nanomade Debuts Ultra-Sensitive Sensors
Image Credit: Nanomade

While attending Touch Taiwan 2026, Nanomade exhibited new sensor technology that converts metal, glass, plastic, and other everyday surfaces into interactive force and touch interfaces. Nanomade ran live demos on laptops, wearables, headphones, and consumer electronics, including metal coats.

Based on quantum tunneling, the solution utilizes a proprietary nanoparticle ink on flexible substrates to detect micro-scale surface deformations with high precision. Per the press release, internal benchmarks show Nanomade's sensors are 75 times more sensitive than standard strain gauges.

Nanomade’s sensors detect both capacitive touch and difference between light contact and intentional press across metal, glass, plastic, wood, textile, and carbon fiber. The company has patented this combination of capacitive and force sensing on a single sensor under the brand Capaforce.

Throughout the exhibition, metal surface demos included force and touch controls on a PC chassis and a metal remote control with integrated gesture detection. The company also demonstrated force-sensitive controls on headphones and wearable-scale implementations on a smart ring and smartglasses.

For more information, nanomade.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
IoT - Wireless Sensor Networks
Consumer - Smartphones & Wearables
Analog & Power
Embedded Executive: embedded world recap | DigiKey

April 8, 2026

MORE
Automotive
ISO 8800 Is Coming to Your Next Platform Program — Are You Ready?

March 30, 2026

MORE
Consumer
Image Credit: Defend
Protect Your Home from Thieves and Floods

February 25, 2026

MORE
Edge AI
Image Credit: Cadence
Why In-Domain ASR Is the Missing Link for Real Edge AI Deployment

April 10, 2026

MORE