Nanomade Debuts Ultra-Sensitive Sensors

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Nanomade

While attending Touch Taiwan 2026, Nanomade exhibited new sensor technology that converts metal, glass, plastic, and other everyday surfaces into interactive force and touch interfaces. Nanomade ran live demos on laptops, wearables, headphones, and consumer electronics, including metal coats.

Based on quantum tunneling, the solution utilizes a proprietary nanoparticle ink on flexible substrates to detect micro-scale surface deformations with high precision. Per the press release, internal benchmarks show Nanomade's sensors are 75 times more sensitive than standard strain gauges.

Nanomade’s sensors detect both capacitive touch and difference between light contact and intentional press across metal, glass, plastic, wood, textile, and carbon fiber. The company has patented this combination of capacitive and force sensing on a single sensor under the brand Capaforce.

Throughout the exhibition, metal surface demos included force and touch controls on a PC chassis and a metal remote control with integrated gesture detection. The company also demonstrated force-sensitive controls on headphones and wearable-scale implementations on a smart ring and smartglasses.

For more information, nanomade.com.