BeagleBone® AI-64, the first 64-bit open hardware single board computer broadly available from BeagleBoard.org®

Press Release

BeagleBone® AI-64 brings a complete system for developing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning solutions with the convenience and expandability of the BeagleBone® platform and the peripherals on board to get started right away learning and building applications.

With locally hosted, ready-to-use, open-source focused tool chains and development environment, a simple web browser, power source and network connection are all that need to be added to start building performance-optimized embedded applications. Industry-leading expansion possibilities are enabled through familiar BeagleBone® cape headers, with hundreds of open-source hardware examples and dozens of readily available embedded expansion options available off-the-shelf.

Leveraging over a decade of success in open hardware single board Linux computers, the BeagleBone® AI-64 puts a massive amount of computing power in an easy to use platform to build every sort of intelligent automation application, from robots to entire buildings and more. As a fully open hardware reference, engineers and hobbyists alike are enabled to fully validate solutions for themselves, eliminating barriers from prototype to production.

The BeagleBoard.org® Foundation announces the world-wide distribution availability of BeagleBone® AI-64, the most powerful AI open-source platform available. Built on our proven open source Linux approach, BeagleBone AI-64 brings a massive amount of computing power to the hands of developers in an easy to use single board computer. Leveraging the Texas Instruments™ TDA4VM SoC with dual Arm® Cortex®-A72 cores, a programmable C7x DSP core, and deep learning, vision and multimedia accelerators, developers have access to faster analytics, more data storage options, more high-speed interfaces including all the connectors you’ll need on board to build applications such as:

Computer Vision

Machine Learning

Vision Analytics

Video Analytics

Machine Vision

Autonomous Robots and Drones

AI-BOX and AIoT Gateways

Media Servers

Home Security

Smart Buildings

Retail Automation

BeagleBone®AI-64 has a feature set that includes:

Expandability

BeagleBone® cape header compatibility for expansion with existing add-on boards

ikroBUS™ Shuttle header giving access to hundreds of existing Click™ sensors and actuators

Memory

4GB LPDDR4

16GB eMMC flash with high-speed interface

MicroSD card slot

High Speed Interfaces

M.2 E-key PCIe connector to interface with WiFi/Bluetooth adapters

USB 3.0 Type-C SuperSpeed interface for power input and data

2* USB 3.0 Type-A SuperSpeed interface

Gigabit Ethernet

Camera and Display Connectors

Mini DisplayPort interface

2* 4-Lane CSI connector for popular camera options

4-Lane DSI connector for popular display options

User Interfaces

1* Boot button, 1* Reset Button, 1* Power button

1* Power indication LED, 5* User LEDs

5V DC input power

2* UART debug

JTAG 10pin Tag-Connect™ for debug

TDA4VM Dual 64-bit Arm® Cortex®-A72, 2.0GHz processor feature:

C7x floating point, vector DSP, up to 1.0 GHz, 80 GFLOPS, 256 GOPS

Deep-learning matrix multiply accelerator (MMA), up to 8 TOPS (8b) at 1.0 GHz

Vision Processing Accelerators (VPAC) with Image Signal Processor (ISP) and multiple vision assist accelerators

Depth and Motion Processing Accelerators (DMPAC)

Dual 64-bit Arm Cortex-A72 microprocessor subsystem at up to 2.0 GHz 1MB shared L2 cache per dual-core Cortex-A72 cluster 32KB L1 DCache and 48KB L1 ICache per Cortex-A72 core

Six Arm Cortex-R5F MCUs at up to 1.0 GHz

Two C66x floating point DSP, up to 1.35 GHz, 40 GFLOPS, 160 GOPS

3D GPU PowerVR® Rogue™ 8XE GE8430, up to 750 MHz, 96 GFLOPS, 6 Gpix/sec

Memory subsystem with up to 8MB of on-chip L3 RAM with ECC and coherency

Twelve Multichannel Audio Serial Port (MCASP) modules

Learn more at https://beaglebone.ai/64