embedded world 2023 Best in Show Winners: Computer Boards and Systems

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Winners have been chosen based on a 15-point rubric that considers solutions’ Design Excellence (5 points), Relative Performance (5 points), and Market Impact/Disruption (5 points).

The Embedded Computing Design editorial staff is pleased to present this year’s embedded world Best-in-Show winners in the Computer Boards & Systems category: