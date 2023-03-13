embedded world 2023 Best in Show Winners: Computer Boards and Systems
March 13, 2023
Product
Winners have been chosen based on a 15-point rubric that considers solutions’ Design Excellence (5 points), Relative Performance (5 points), and Market Impact/Disruption (5 points).
The Embedded Computing Design editorial staff is pleased to present this year’s embedded world Best-in-Show winners in the Computer Boards & Systems category:
- Onlogic’s Factor 202: The OnLogic Factor 202 leverages the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM4) to deliver a compact, ARM-powered, purpose-built industrial controller. The system provides the requisite intelligence and connectivity for applications including Smart Buildings, Advanced Manufacturing, IIoT Edge, and SCADA deployments. The system includes an onboard touchscreen to facilitate Human Machine Interface (HMI), and a choice of either Raspberry Pi or Ubuntu OS. Customers may also select a variant of the system, called the IGN802, that comes preloaded with Inductive Automation's Ignition Edge, a leading SCADA application.
- Avnet Embedded’s MSC SM2S-IMX93: The MSC SM2S-IMX93 SMARC 2.1.1 module family is highly scalable and equipped with i.MX 93 Applications Processors manufactured by NXP. The processors integrate ARM Cortex-A55 cores, bringing performance and energy efficiency to Linux-based edge applications and the ARM Ethos-U65 microNPU, enabling developers to create more capable, cost-effective and energy-efficient machine learning (ML) applications. The module is compliant with the new SMARC 2.1.1 standard, allowing easy integration with SMARC baseboards. For evaluation and design-in of the SM2S-IMX93 module, Avnet Embedded provides a development platform and a starter kit.
- IBASE Technology’s SI-624-AI Industrial AI Computer: The 12th Gen Intel Core processor-powered SI-624-AI industrial AI computer supports expansion with NVIDIA Ampere Architecture MXM GPU cards (Type A/B form factor, up to 115W), leveraging the powerful parallel computing capabilities of NVIDIA GPUs to provide multiplexed and advanced image processing. The compact system meets the needs of high-performance applications in space-constrained environments and can solve problems in harsh environments. Designed for AIoT applications in automation, smart retail, or education, it enables institutions to connect and communicate with their audiences by reliably delivering high-quality live video or AI analytics content for use in AI fields.
- Connect Tech’s Polaris Embedded System with NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX: Introducing Polaris - our rugged embedded system powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX with advanced AI and powerful vision capabilities. Polaris operates in harsh environments with an IP67 rating and is ideal for robotics, smart cities, and other rugged use-cases. Its powerful vision capabilities enable object detection, tracking, and recognition for advanced navigation and control of unmanned vehicles and machines. Additionally, it can monitor traffic patterns, pedestrian activity, and environmental conditions for real-time analysis and optimization of city infrastructure and public safety. Polaris is a game-changer, providing the perfect platform for advanced automation, analysis, and vision capabilities