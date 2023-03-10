Best in Show Nominee: Onlogic - Factor 202

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

The OnLogic Factor 202 leverages the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 (CM4) to deliver a compact, ARM-powered, purpose-built industrial controller. The system provides the requisite intelligence and connectivity for applications including Smart Buildings, Advanced Manufacturing, IIoT Edge, and SCADA deployments. The system includes an onboard touchscreen to facilitate Human Machine Interface (HMI), and a choice of either Raspberry Pi or Ubuntu OS. Customers may also select a variant of the system, called the IGN802, that comes preloaded with Inductive Automation's Ignition Edge, a leading SCADA application.

Raspberry Pi has become an extremely popular option for builders and makers to tinker and prototype, bringing ideas into the real world. The Factor 202 provides a platform on which those ideas can take the next step, and become production-grade solutions. By combining OnLogic's expertise in industrial computer hardware with the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, which is specifically engineered for industrial use, we've created a device that finally brings the ARM-powered Raspberry Pi to the IoT Edge. By further partnering with Inductive Automation, it can be preconfigured as an out of the box automation solution.

For more information, visit onlogic.com.