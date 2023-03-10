Best in Show Nominee: Connect Tech - Polaris Embedded System with NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Introducing Polaris - our rugged embedded system powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX with advanced AI and powerful vision capabilities. Polaris operates in harsh environments with an IP67 rating and is ideal for robotics, smart cities, and other rugged use-cases. Its powerful vision capabilities enable object detection, tracking, and recognition for advanced navigation and control of unmanned vehicles and machines. Additionally, it can monitor traffic patterns, pedestrian activity, and environmental conditions for real-time analysis and optimization of city infrastructure and public safety. Polaris is a game-changer, providing the perfect platform for advanced automation, analysis, and vision capabilities

Polaris deserves a Best-in-Show award for its cutting-edge technology, rugged design, and advanced capabilities. Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX, the system delivers powerful AI and vision capabilities, efficient performance, and real-time data processing for complex algorithms and large-scale data analysis. Its IP67 rating ensures its ability to operate in harsh environments, making it the ideal solution for robotics, smart cities, and other rugged use-cases. With Polaris, users can enjoy real-time monitoring, analysis, and optimization of city infrastructure and public safety, enabling them to take their automation and analysis capabilities to the next level. Overall, Polaris is a game-changer in the world of automation and analysis and is worthy of a Best-in-Show award

