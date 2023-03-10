Best in Show Nominee: IBASE Technology -SI-624-AI Industrial AI Computer

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

The 12th Gen Intel Core processor-powered SI-624-AI industrial AI computer supports expansion with NVIDIA Ampere Architecture MXM GPU cards (Type A/B form factor, up to 115W), leveraging the powerful parallel computing capabilities of NVIDIA GPUs to provide multiplexed and advanced image processing. The compact system meets the needs of high-performance applications in space-constrained environments and can solve problems in harsh environments. Designed for AIoT applications in automation, smart retail, or education, it enables institutions to connect and communicate with their audiences by reliably delivering high-quality live video or AI analytics content for use in AI fields.

AI has once again become the hottest tech topic after the ChatGPT turned out. With ChatGPT, artificial intelligence can now interpret natural language more accurately than before. AI-powered computers can perform specific tasks by analyzing and recognizing huge amounts of data. The SI-624-AI industrial AI computer would meet the trend of facilitating the development of AI technology. The rugged system leverages the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processor and can be integrated with advanced NVIDIA Ampere Architecture MXM graphics cards to perform multiple, simultaneous high-speed computations for deep learning implementation with improved accuracy and performance.

For more information, visit ibase.com.