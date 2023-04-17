The Anticipation is Over, Zigbee PRO 2023 is Released

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Davis, California. The Connectivity Standards Alliance has released ratification Zigbee PRO 2023 to be included in the Zigbee protocol stack. The release will enhance mesh networks enabling a universal language giving smart objects an easier route to transmit data to other connected smart devices. Zigbee PRO 2023 develops secure-by-design architecture expanding support beyond 2.4 GHz.

Included is Zigbee Direct, linking and controlling Bluetooth Low Energy used in applications where voice assistants and mobility are needed. The new version advances standardization of logistic applications. The initial stage is represented as 'Works with All Hubs', a benefit that boosts network resiliency by identifying the appropriate central hub for securely connecting to the network. The update adds sub-gigahertz frequencies for North America (900 MHZ) and Europe (800 Mhz) providing enhanced signal and range for various applications.

Utilizing ‘Trust Center’ (gateway, hub, smart speaker, etc.), allows changing out without recommissioning all devices. "Security always needs to evolve as new exploits and attacks are introduced. With the PRO 2023 release, Zigbee now includes several critical security features to address modern-day threats," said Asad Haque, Chair of the Security Advisory Group, Connectivity Standards Alliance.

Key New Security Features:

Dynamic Link Key (based on Public/Private key pairing and advanced security curves)

Device Interview

Trust Center Swap Out

Haque continues, "These enhancements utilize industry-standard cryptographic algorithms and mutual authentication to protect network security during commissioning and subsequent operation. It is great to see well-established standards like Zigbee continue to adopt the latest security technology available to deliver peace of mind to consumers."

For more information, visit csa-iot.org.