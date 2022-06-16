AMD Kria KR260 Robotics Starter Kit

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Image Provided by AMD The Kria KR260 Robotics Starter Kit is a scalable and out-of-the-box development platform for robotics that provides a seamless path to production deployment with the existing AMD-Xilinx Kria K26 adaptive production SOMs.

Featuring Ubuntu 22.04, native ROS 2 support and pre-built interfaces for robotics and industrial solutions, the SOM starter kit enables rapid development of hardware-accelerated applications for robotics, machine vision and industrial communication and control.

Central to the experience is the Kria Robotics Stack, an integrated set of robot libraries and utilities that use hardware to accelerate the development, maintenance and commercialization of industrial-grade robotic solutions targeting Kria SOMs.