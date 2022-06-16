Embedded Computing Design

AMD Kria KR260 Robotics Starter Kit

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

June 16, 2022

Product

Image Provided by AMD

The Kria KR260 Robotics Starter Kit is a scalable and out-of-the-box development platform for robotics that provides a seamless path to production deployment with the existing AMD-Xilinx Kria K26 adaptive production SOMs.

Featuring Ubuntu 22.04, native ROS 2 support and pre-built interfaces for robotics and industrial solutions, the SOM starter kit enables rapid development of hardware-accelerated applications for robotics, machine vision and industrial communication and control.

Central to the experience is the Kria Robotics Stack, an integrated set of robot libraries and utilities that use hardware to accelerate the development, maintenance and commercialization of industrial-grade robotic solutions targeting Kria SOMs.

Analog & Power
dSPACE at embedded world 2022

June 13, 2022

MORE
IoT
Image Provided by Infineon
Infineon AIROC Cloud Connectivity Manager

June 16, 2022

MORE
Open Source
Image Provided by ADLINK Technology, Inc.
ADLINK Ampere Altra Dev. Platform w/ Arm SystemReady Certification

June 16, 2022

MORE
Security
Image Provided by BG Networks
BG Networks BGN-SAT Security Automation Tool

June 16, 2022

MORE