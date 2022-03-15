e-con Systems Launches 4K HDR MIPI CSI-2 Camera Based on AR0821 for NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX / TX2 NX / Nano Development Kit

Press Release

Image Provided by e-con Systems

e-con Systems™, a leading embedded camera company has launched e-CAM81_CUNX, an 8MP (4K) HDR MIPI CSI-2 multi-board camera solution for NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX / TX2 NX / Nano development kit.

This high-resolution camera is based on the latest AR0821 sensor from onsemi. The company had earlier launched See3CAM_CU81, a USB camera with the same sensor. It is the resounding success of this 4K HDR USB camera that led e-con Systems to extend this AR0821 camera module's support to NVIDIA Jetson platforms.

Key features of e-CAM81_CUNX

High resolution - High resolution of 8 MP (4K) that helps to capture high-quality images with minuscule details.

MIPI CSI-2 interface - Compatible with the NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX / TX2 NX / Nano development kits.

Streaming resolution - HD and Full HD @ 30fps.

S-mount lens holder - Gives customers an opportunity to choose and use a lens of their choice.

High Signal to Noise Ratio (SNR) - Helps to achieve quality images with low noise even in poor lighting conditions

High Dynamic Range (HDR) - Helps to capture image data in challenging lighting conditions without any detail loss.

To learn how to evaluate e-CAM81_CUNX with the NVIDIA Jetson development kit, please watch the below video:

High resolution of 8 MP, MIPI CSI-2 interface, S-mount lens holder, HDR, and compatibility with NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX / TX2 NX / Nano development kits make this camera an ideal fit for applications such as kiosks, auto farming, retail automation, telepresence, document scanner, biometric & access control, parking lot management, sports broadcasting & analytics, smart traffic management, diagnostic devices, and life science & lab equipment.

Availability

Companies interested in evaluating e-CAM81_CUNX - 8MP (4K) HDR MIPI CSI-2 multi-board solution for NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX / TX2 NX / Nano development kit - can purchase the product from e-con Systems™' online store. Please visit the e-CAM81_CUNX product page and click the buy now button to navigate to the webstore and purchase the product.

Customization and integration support

With a proper understanding of customers' pain points, e-con Systems™ also offers customization services for e-CAM81_CUNX that reduce your efforts on prototyping, product integration, and product deployment. Please write to us at [email protected] if you are looking for any customization or integration support.

About e-con Systems™

e-con Systems™ is a leading OEM camera manufacturer with 18+ years of experience and expertise in embedded vision. It focuses on delivering vision and camera solutions to industries such as retail, medical, and industrial. The company's wide portfolio of products includes MIPI camera modules, GMSL cameras, USB 3.1 Gen 1 cameras, stereo cameras, etc. with both rolling and global shutter sensors.

e-con Systems™ strives to become a global leader in the embedded vision space through continuous innovation and helping its customers accelerate product development and reduce time to market. It has built over 250+ product solutions and shipped over 2 million cameras around the globe. What sets the company apart is its deep expertise in building customized product designs to ensure rapid prototyping through custom modifications in camera hardware as well as software which include form factor modifications, ISP tuning, carrier board development, lens calibration, and much more. Click here to know more about e-con's suite of customization services.

For more information, please contact:

Mr. Harishankkar

VP - Business Development

[email protected]

e-con Systems™ Inc., +1 408 766 7503

e-con Systems™ India Pvt. Ltd., +91 44 40105522

Website: www.e-consystems.com

Note: References to corporate, product or other names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

