Alpha Data: ADM-PA120
January 30, 2024
Product
Product Description:
The ADM-PA120 is an adaptable Data Processing Unit suitable for high-performance network-attached acceleration. ADM-PA120 is a PCIe form factor plug-in card, based on the AMD Versal™️ Premium Adaptive SoC - VP1202/VP1502.
Highlights:
- AMD Versal™️ Premium Adaptive SoC (VP1202/VP1502)
- 3x QSFP-DD High-speed each x8 serial links (28Gbps NRZ / 56Gbps PAM4)
- 4x Timing I/O (incl. 1PPS)
- Front Panel GigE Interface
- System Monitor
- Heatsink with optional fan
Product Website Link:https://www.alpha-data.com/product/adm-pa120/
Datasheet Link:https://www.alpha-data.com/xml/product_datasheets/adm-pa120_v1.6.pdf