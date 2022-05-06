Atrust Announces RPA100 PC150, Newest Member of PC Array Family With Intel i3 CPU

Housing 20 PCs in One Chassis, the Array Handles ESG Issues in a Secure Manner.

Atrust Computer Corp., a pioneer in Thin Clients, Zero Clients, Servers, and Management Software, is announcing the RPA100 PC150, the latest member of the company’s family of remote PC arrays. This new variation is designed with 20 hot-swappable PC cartridges in a single 1U chassis, resulting in a significant performance boost thanks to the use of an upgraded microprocessor.

Designed as an alternative to the common virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), the RPA100 PC150 harnesses the power of the latest Intel i3 CPU running at 3.0 GHz. Because it effectively manages environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues, the array results in a significant cost savings over the more traditional VDIs. The ESG mandate can be challenging for many OEMs, particularly as it is relatively new. The RPA100 PC150 handles those issues for you.

Another key feature of the RPA100 PC150 is that it operates in a highly secure fashion, thanks to its switch- and chassis-management framework software. The management software monitors CPU speeds, and power-supply and fan status. Redundant 550-W power supplies ensure continuous operation.

Other features of the RPA100 PC150 include:

Front and rear I/O (VGA, 3X USB 2.0, 4X 1GbE, RJ-45 management port)

Operating temperature range of 0°C to +35°C

8 or 16 Gbytes of RAM

128 or 256 Gbytes SSD

Support for Microsoft Windows 10 Pro and 11 Pro

