Avalue Announces ATX Server Board Based on Latest 4th Generation Intel® Xeon® SP CPU

Press Release

Image Credit: Avalue

Next-gen server board offers the performance and efficiency to meet compute-intensive applications.

February 14, 2023, Taipei, Taiwan. Avalue Technology (stock code: 3479), an embedded industrial PC maker and a Titanium member of the Intel Partner Alliance, is announcing its latest ATX Server Board powered by 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors with Intel® C741 Chipset and IPMI 2.0, supports up to 250W TDP.

Dubbed the Avalue HPM-SRSUA, it’s the company’s server-grade ATX motherboard that supports the Intel 4th Generation Xeon SP Sapphire-Rapids LGA4677 single-socket platform. Applications that can benefit from this latest technology include:

Smart Manufacturing, for automation and real-time defect detection

Healthcare, for image guided therapy and accelerating disease diagnosis

Life Sciences, for genomics, computational chemistry, and bioinformatics

Smart Cities, for security, traffic management, and air quality monitoring

“Moving to 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors lets us increase performance considerably for a variety of applications,” says Eric Huang, a Senior Manager at Avalue. “Customers can benefit from the industrial standard ATX form factor solution as it minimizes the effort and resources needed to upgrade existing systems, while reducing the time to market.”

The HPM-SRSUA offers 6x DDR5 4800 RDIMM memory support for up to 1.5 TB featuring 50% faster bandwidth, 4x PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, and 3x PCIe 5.0 x4 slots. It allows up to 4x full-height and double-wide GPGPU cards. The server board increases I/O throughput up to 2.5X as compared to the company’s previous generation. Users can easily upgrade as their needs expand.

For storage, there are 5x SATA III (6-Gbit/s) ports with RAID functionality, as well as 1xM.2 M-Key slot to support NVMe SSDs. In addition, the interface includes 4x USB 3.2 Gen1, 2x USB 2.0 type A, 1x COM and 1x VGA. Dual 10-GbE Ethernet ports increase the transfer rate between computing nodes and further boost overall performance.

Using the baseboard management controller (BMC) and intelligent platform management interface (IPMI2.0), an administrator can access the system remotely 24/7, to adjust startup settings, real-time system health diagnostics, firmware, OS upgrades, and prearranged predictive maintenance.

Visit www.avalue.com.tw or contact Dan Chen at [email protected] for more information or to receive high-resolution photos.

About Avalue Technology:

Avalue Technology (TAIEX: 3479-TW) is a professional industrial computer manufacturing company, who is dedicated to developing the x86 and RISC architecture products, including Industrial & Embedded Motherboard, Industrial Computer, Panel PC, System On Module, POS Terminal, Tablet, Software and various IOT ready products. Avalue has expertise in PCB/Assembly/BIOS version control, and all types of after-sales services. An ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO-45001: 2018 certified company, Avalue offers assurance to customers in every aspect of business. With headquarters located in Taiwan, Avalue has global subsidiaries, with offices in Shanghai, New Jersey, California, and Tokyo. In addition, Avalue Technology operates an extensive distribution network to accommodate and serve customers all around the world.