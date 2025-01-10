Exostiv Labs Brings Unmatched Internal Capture and Debugging to AMD Versal Adaptive SoCs

Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Exostiv Labs

Wavre, Belgium and Los Altos, California. Exostiv Labs now supports AMD Versal Adaptive SoCs with its Exostiv and Exostiv Blade platforms, including the AMD Versal Premium VP1902. By extending compatibility from AMD 7 Series FPGAs and AMD UltraScale, UltraScale+, and Zynq adaptive SoCs, this update ensures it addresses the high-performance debugging needs of Versal users.

Exostiv Labs provides internal capture capabilities for single and multi-FPGA systems, enabling engineers to utilize AMD adaptive computing devices for designing robust and creative FPGA-based and SoC prototypes.

With a focus on live, massive data debugging, Exostiv Labs allows users to handle complex systems more effectively and reduce validation times by several orders of magnitude. This approach accelerates time-to-market, optimizes engineering resources, and encourages earlier collaboration between Software and Hardware Teams.

Key Features  

  • Capture terabytes of live data from millions of internal nodes across multiple Versal devices simultaneously
  • High- Support for Versal devices running up to 800 MHz, with minimal resource footprint
  • Works with any board offering Versal transceiver connections up to 28.125 Gbps
  • Debug issues, explore edge cases, and validate systems against real-world conditions with ease

“Versal is the epicenter of validation and debug innovation in ASIC/SoC prototyping and advanced programmable systems,” said Frederic Leens, CEO of Exostiv Labs. “We’re now in the terabyte era—it’s time to transform FPGA prototyping by directly tapping into the internal workings of Versal devices for unparalleled visibility and debugging capabilities. Exostiv Labs is proud to be a member of the Adaptive Computing Partner program with AMD”.

For more information, visit exostivlabs.com.

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

