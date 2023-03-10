Best in Show Nominee: Cincoze - CO-W121C / P2102｜21.5” Open Frame Touch Panel PC

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

The Cincoze Open Frame Panel PC offers versatility for serving as an open frame or a stand-alone Panel PC. Its patented adjustable mounting bracket simplifies on-site installation for industrial machines that require flat or standard mount. When removing the mounting bracket, its integrated structure can be directly mounted via VESA for stand-alone use or installed in a 19” rack to provide display and control functions. With an Intel® Core™ U CPU, rich I/O interfaces, and expansion slots, the device is suitable for various applications such as HMI, data collection, production process visualization, and preventive monitoring and maintenance.

The Cincoze Open Frame Panel PC's uniqueness comes from two patented designs. The first patent is the Convertible Display System (Patent No. M482908), which allows customers to choose the panel size and computer performance to suit their needs, with a plug-and-play feature that provides easy maintenance and future upgrade flexibility. The second patent is the adjustable mounting bracket (Patent No. 402022100614-0001), which provides various thickness adjustment and fixing options, simplifying on-site installation for any industrial machines. Moreover, it can be used as an open frame panel PC or a stand-alone panel PC, providing flexibility in installation and usage.

For more information, visit cincoze.com.