Embedded Computing Design

Codasip Customisable Codasip L31

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

June 16, 2022

Product

Image Provided by Codasip

The L31 is a small, efficient 32-bit embedded RISC-V processor core aimed at embedded systems with more modest processing requirements.

The core has a 3-stage pipeline and has 32 general-purpose registers. Custom instructions can be created using Codasip Studio to extend the L31 and to generate corresponding hardware and software development kits. The core supports Tensor Flow Lite Micro for developing embedded AI applications such as neural networks.

Analog & Power
dSPACE at embedded world 2022

June 13, 2022

MORE
Debug & Test
ETG Releases EtherCAT Conformance Test Tool Version 2.3

June 14, 2022

MORE
Networking & 5G
Image Provided by Blues Wireless
Blues Wireless Notecard & Notecarrier

June 16, 2022

MORE
Open Source
Image Provided by ADLINK Technology, Inc.
ADLINK Ampere Altra Dev. Platform w/ Arm SystemReady Certification

June 16, 2022

MORE