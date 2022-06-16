Codasip Customisable Codasip L31

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Image Provided by Codasip The L31 is a small, efficient 32-bit embedded RISC-V processor core aimed at embedded systems with more modest processing requirements.

The core has a 3-stage pipeline and has 32 general-purpose registers. Custom instructions can be created using Codasip Studio to extend the L31 and to generate corresponding hardware and software development kits. The core supports Tensor Flow Lite Micro for developing embedded AI applications such as neural networks.