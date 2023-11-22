Diamond Systems: Jasper - Rugged COM Express Type 6 Carrier Board and SBC with Rich I/O and Expansion

Jasper is a COM Express carrier board and SBC for Type 6 Basic (125x95mm) and Compact (95x95mm) modules. It is designed for applications that require ruggedness, a high level of I/O, or extended product lifetime.

Jasper is available as a carrier board alone, for user integration with a COM of your choice, or as a ready to run “single-board computer” with an 11th generation Intel Xeon processor COM installed. Both Windows and Linux OS support are standard, while other OS support is available upon request.

Highlights:

Rugged design: latching connectors, thicker PCB, wide temperature, conduction cooling

2 Gigabit Ethernet, 2 USB 2.0, 3 USB3.1

4 RS-232/422/485 ports, HDA Audio

2 HDMI, dual-channel 24-bit LVDS Display

Dual PCIe MiniCard sockets with PCIe, SATA, and USB support

M.2 (NVME/SATA) and SATA connectors for mass storage

Product Website Link:https://diamondsystems.com/products/jasper

Datasheet Link:https://diamondsystems.com/products/display_datasheet.php?handle=jasper

Buy It Now Link:https://www.diamondsystems.com/support/request/presale?subject=jasper

