Embedded Executive: Peggy Carrieres, Global VP, Avnet
January 11, 2023
The chip shortage is getting better. It’s getting worse. No, it’s getting better. These are the responses I continue to hear.
To hopefully arrive at the truth, I went to someone in "the know", and that's Peggy Carrieres, Avnet’s Global Vice President of Sales Enablement and Supplier Development. As a distributor, Avnet knows as well as anyone what’s available and what’s not. Hear what Peggy had to say on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.