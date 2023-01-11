Embedded Executive: Peggy Carrieres, Global VP, Avnet

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

The chip shortage is getting better. It’s getting worse. No, it’s getting better. These are the responses I continue to hear.

To hopefully arrive at the truth, I went to someone in "the know", and that's Peggy Carrieres, Avnet’s Global Vice President of Sales Enablement and Supplier Development. As a distributor, Avnet knows as well as anyone what’s available and what’s not. Hear what Peggy had to say on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.