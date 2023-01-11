Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Peggy Carrieres, Global VP, Avnet

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

January 11, 2023

Embedded Executive: Peggy Carrieres, Global VP, Avnet

The chip shortage is getting better. It’s getting worse. No, it’s getting better. These are the responses I continue to hear.

 

To hopefully arrive at the truth, I went to someone in "the know", and that's Peggy Carrieres, Avnet’s Global Vice President of Sales Enablement and Supplier Development. As a distributor, Avnet knows as well as anyone what’s available and what’s not. Hear what Peggy had to say on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

Subscribe

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
Processing - Chips & SoCs
AI & Machine Learning
NODAR Bites into 3D Vision with its Hammerhead Technology

January 11, 2023

MORE
Open Source
Image Provided by Jeremy S. Cook
I2S Volume Control With Raspberry Pi Pico and CircuitPython

January 5, 2023

MORE
Processing
Embedded Executive: Peggy Carrieres, Global VP, Avnet

January 11, 2023

MORE
Tech News Roundup
MORE