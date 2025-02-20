Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world: Unlock Next-Gen Edge AI with SiMa.ai's ONE Platform

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 20, 2025

Blog

Image Credit: SiMa.ai

SiMa.ai invites you to experience its ONE Platform solution firsthand at embedded world, where it will showcase its Machine Learning System-on-Chip (MLSoC) Development Kit in Embedded Computing Design’s DevKit Zone located in Hall 1, Booth 500. With its ONE Platform, SiMa.ai is addressing the challenge of scaling machine learning into AI at the edge.

The ONE Platform is an all-encompassing AI development solution by SiMa.ai, featuring the Palette software suite for streamlined edge AI deployment. It enables organizations to leverage the latest multi-modal and GenAI models while providing seamless upgrades that transform Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Ideal Applications:

  • Industrial Automation: real-time decision making and process optimization
  • Smart Retail: Powering advanced computer vision applications
  • Automotive Computing: Supporting next-generation vehicle intelligence
  • Edge Computing: Facilitating efficient ML deployment across distributed systems

Live Demos at Partner Booths:

  • HTEC booth: Hall 5, Booth 145
  • Arrow booth: Hall 4A, Booth 4A-342
  • Enclustra FPGA Solutions: Hall 3A, Booth 3A-331

To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en.

For more information, visit sima.ai.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

