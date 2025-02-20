The Road to embedded world: Unlock Next-Gen Edge AI with SiMa.ai's ONE Platform

Image Credit: SiMa.ai

SiMa.ai invites you to experience its ONE Platform solution firsthand at embedded world, where it will showcase its Machine Learning System-on-Chip (MLSoC) Development Kit in Embedded Computing Design’s DevKit Zone located in Hall 1, Booth 500. With its ONE Platform, SiMa.ai is addressing the challenge of scaling machine learning into AI at the edge.

The ONE Platform is an all-encompassing AI development solution by SiMa.ai, featuring the Palette software suite for streamlined edge AI deployment. It enables organizations to leverage the latest multi-modal and GenAI models while providing seamless upgrades that transform Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Ideal Applications:

Industrial Automation: real-time decision making and process optimization

Smart Retail: Powering advanced computer vision applications

Automotive Computing: Supporting next-generation vehicle intelligence

Edge Computing: Facilitating efficient ML deployment across distributed systems

Live Demos at Partner Booths:

HTEC booth: Hall 5, Booth 145

Arrow booth: Hall 4A, Booth 4A-342

Enclustra FPGA Solutions: Hall 3A, Booth 3A-331

To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en.

For more information, visit sima.ai.