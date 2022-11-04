TI Unifies IoT Ecosystems with Matter-Enabled Wireless MCU Software

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

DALLAS. Texas Instruments (TI) introduced Matter-enabled software development kits for Wi-Fi and Thread SimpleLink™ wireless microcontrollers (MCUs) designed to simplify the Matter protocol's adoption in Internet of Things (IoT) applications. The software and wireless MCUs (such as the CC3235SF and CC2652R7) can be used to create secure, ultra-low-power, and battery-powered smart home and industrial automation IoT applications that connect with devices across proprietary ecosystems.

TI SimpleLink wireless MCUs are designed to reduce standby power consumption by up to 70% in Thread applications, extending battery life by up to four years while using five-second polling. For long-range connectivity applications, the wireless MCUs' integrated power amplifier provides connectivity by consuming 101 mA at +20 dBm, further reducing battery power consumption at higher output power. TI’s dual-band, multilayer security approach protects device data and secures against cyberthreats in Matter-enabled Wi-Fi applications, eliminating the need for additional external components.

Matter is a royalty-free connectivity protocol developed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance that runs on Thread and Wi-Fi network layers and uses Bluetooth® Low Energy for commissioning, allowing devices from different ecosystems to communicate regardless of brand or manufacturer. Matter provides a unified application layer based on proven technologies, enabling manufacturers to speed up IoT development.

