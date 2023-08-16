Embedded Computing Design

Trident IoT Delivers Z-Wave Technology

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 16, 2023

News

Trident IoT Delivers Z-Wave Technology
Image Credit: Trident IoT

Carlsbad, California. Trident IoT is now a principal member of the Z-Wave Alliance adding to its other partners, the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), the Bluetooth Special Interest Group, and the LoRa Alliance. Trident IoT announced it will now be a direct supplier of Z-Wave Technology solutions with interests in manufacturing proprietary silicon and modules, as well as to offer support for all RF environments. The company offers consultation for RF technology, UL and ETL preparation, and U.S.-based Z-Wave device certification.

At first, Trident IoT will be releasing chipsets and modules integrating with Z-Wave ecosystem. The solutions deliver the most advanced Z-Wave technology such as Z-Wave Plus, Z-Wave Plus v.2, and Z-Wave Long Range (LR).

“Trident IoT can streamline every step of the development process for Z-Wave devices equipped with next-gen advancements to the technology,” says founder Mariusz Malkowski. “We are the supplier source, the development and engineering partner, and a Z-Wave certification laboratory.”

The Z-Wave solutions are ideal for smart homes, hospitality, and multi-dwelling units (MDU).

“Trident IoT further fosters the development of new features, enhancements, and custom applications on Z-Wave Technology by offering connected device manufacturers a new direct source for Z-Wave chips and modules, along with personalized support through their engineering support system and Z-Wave certification process,” said Mitch Klein, Executive Director, Z-Wave Alliance

For more information, visit tridentIot.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Consumer
Consumer - Smart Home Tech
Debug & Test - RF/Network Testing
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
Security - IEC 61508/60601, ISO 26262 & Other Standards
Consumer
TechSee Controls Amazon Connect with its AI and AR Solution

August 10, 2023

MORE
Healthcare
Ambiq Announces Apollo4 Lite and Apollo4 Blue Lite System-on-Chips to Accelerate Remote Monitoring in Digital Health Applications

July 18, 2023

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: D3
D3's mmWave Radar Sensor Leverages TI's AWRL1432

August 15, 2023

MORE
Software & OS
Back to Basics: Software Design Fundamentals
Back to Basics: Software Design Ideation & Requirement Specifications

August 16, 2023

MORE