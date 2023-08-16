Trident IoT Delivers Z-Wave Technology

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Trident IoT

Carlsbad, California. Trident IoT is now a principal member of the Z-Wave Alliance adding to its other partners, the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), the Bluetooth Special Interest Group, and the LoRa Alliance. Trident IoT announced it will now be a direct supplier of Z-Wave Technology solutions with interests in manufacturing proprietary silicon and modules, as well as to offer support for all RF environments. The company offers consultation for RF technology, UL and ETL preparation, and U.S.-based Z-Wave device certification.

At first, Trident IoT will be releasing chipsets and modules integrating with Z-Wave ecosystem. The solutions deliver the most advanced Z-Wave technology such as Z-Wave Plus, Z-Wave Plus v.2, and Z-Wave Long Range (LR).

“Trident IoT can streamline every step of the development process for Z-Wave devices equipped with next-gen advancements to the technology,” says founder Mariusz Malkowski. “We are the supplier source, the development and engineering partner, and a Z-Wave certification laboratory.”

The Z-Wave solutions are ideal for smart homes, hospitality, and multi-dwelling units (MDU).

“Trident IoT further fosters the development of new features, enhancements, and custom applications on Z-Wave Technology by offering connected device manufacturers a new direct source for Z-Wave chips and modules, along with personalized support through their engineering support system and Z-Wave certification process,” said Mitch Klein, Executive Director, Z-Wave Alliance



For more information, visit tridentIot.com.