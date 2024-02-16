Embedded Computing Design

Acromag's XMC-ZU5EV is Ready for Defense Applications

February 16, 2024

Image Credit: Acromag

Wixom, Michigan. Acromag released its XMC-ZU5EV module combining an AMD (Xilinx) Zynq UltraScale+ with a quad-core ARM Cortex A53, a dual-core ARM Cortex R5, and FPGA logic in a single chip. Also included are dedicated processing blocks for graphics and Video.

“With multiple processing engines, advanced programmable logic, and high-speed interfaces, this XMC offers immense possibilities for sensor, packet, image, and video processing applications,” states Robert Greenfield, Acromag’s Business Development Manager.

The on-chip programmable logic has 256k cells, 1248 DSP slices, efficient RAM, high-speed interfaces, an integrated Mali-400 GPU, and video codec to support offloading of multi-media processing. The module mounts on VPX, VME, PCIe, and other embedded computing carrier cards with optional air-cooled for front I/O and conduction-cooled for backplane I/O models.  

Additional resources include on-chip memory, external memory interfaces, and quite a few peripheral connectivity interfaces for most applications. The module is ideal for defense, industrial or laboratory solutions for real-time control, sensor fusion, and data processing.

For more information, visit acromag.com.

