Aries and Emcraft Utilize the PolarFire FPGA

By Chad Cox

September 06, 2023

Image Credit: ARIES

ARIES Embedded announced that Emcraft Systems is now in its network of partners. Emcraft Systems designs, manufactures, and sells system-on-modules (SoMs) based on Arm Cortex-M microcontrollers and Cortex-A microprocessors. The modules utilize Linux Board Support Packages (BSPs).

“Our cooperation with Emcraft Systems allows U.S. costumers to profit from easy access to our embedded solutions based on the PolarFire architecture from Microchip Technology,” stated Andreas Widder, Managing Director of ARIES Embedded.

Aries Embedded supports the M100PF and M100PFS platforms that come in either an industrial temperature range of -40 °C to +85 °C or a commercial range of 0 °C to +70 °C. The company includes evaluation kits for both items.

The M100PF SoM integrates Microchip’s PolarFire FPGA and has 100K logic elements (LEs) to 300K LEs while also featuring 12.7G transceivers in a 74 mm by 42 mm form factor. There are two connections with 360 pins.

On the other hand, the M100PFS, combines a real-time, Linux capable, RISC-V-based MPU subsystem with a PolarFire SoC-FPGA offering critical systems security. With the combination of the PolarFire SoC and the SoM, power is derived from a Quad 64-bit RISC-V 64GC core and a 64-bit RISC-V 64 IMAC monitor core in the footprint of 74 mm by 42 mm.

Kent Meyer, CEO of Emcraft Systems, believes, “The System-on-Modules from ARIES Embedded, based on FPGA and RISC-V technology, complement our embedded portfolio to support our clients more comprehensively for their industrial applications.”

For more information, visit aries-embedded.com.


 

