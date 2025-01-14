VITA 93 - QMC - Advancing Embedded Systems with VITA 93 (QMC): A New Era in Modular IO Solutions

Whitepaper

VITA 93 (QMC) represents a groundbreaking advancement in mezzanine card technology, offering unmatched modularity, flexibility, scalability, and reliability. With its well-thoughtout cooling concept, universal compatibility, and robust design, it sets a new standard for embedded systems across industries.

TEWS Technologies – well-known for its deep expertise and commitment to quality, support, and long-term availability – is ready to enable organizations to leverage the full potential of VITA 93 (QMC). Whether you need standard COTS solutions, modified designs, or custom developments, our team can provide the expertise and support to ensure successful implementation.