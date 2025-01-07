congatec Launches New High-Performance COM-HPC Module with Intel Core S Technology

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

San Diego, CA, January 7, 2025 -- congatec expanded its portfolio of high-performance COM-HPC Computer-on-Modules (COMs) with the conga-HPC/cBLS, developed especially for power-hungry edge and infrastructure applications.

The new COM-HPC Client Size C (120x160 mm) modules are based on the performance hybrid architecture of the Intel Core S processors (codenamed Bartlett Lake S) with up to 16 Efficient (E) and up to 8 Performance (P) cores for up to 32 threads. The modules are designed for applications demanding multi-core and multi-thread performance, large caches, vast memory capacities, high bandwidth, and advanced I/O technologies.

Target applications include medical imaging, test & measurement, communication & networking, retail, energy, and banking. Additional use cases include video surveillance for traffic monitoring and automation applications like optical inspection.

The new conga-HPC/cBLS COM-HPC Client Size C modules are particularly suitable for high-performance real-time applications with workload consolidation. The firmware-integrated hypervisor-on-module facilitates direct access to the benefits of system consolidation.

According to the company, the module is an economical alternative to classic motherboards, particularly for applications that constantly require maximum performance and regular performance upgrades. Compared to motherboards, standardized COMs offer high scalability and an ideal upgrade path through a simple module exchange, even across processor generations. The basic design does not need to be changed.

“The heterogeneous computing architecture, featuring powerful Intel® Graphics and Deep Learning Boost, makes the module a highly performant, low-power server capable of AI inference for power-hungry edge applications. When used as a GPGPU, it offers a unique performance-per-dollar ratio. Support for Intel® TSN and TCC provides an ideal foundation for networked real-time applications in sectors such as medical technology, automation, and industrial solutions,” explains Jürgen Jungbauer, Senior Product Line Manager at congatec.

Application-ready and available as Hypervisor-on-Modules

congatec’s new conga-HPC/cBLS Computer-on-Modules offer up to 42 PCIe lanes, including 16 lanes with PCIe Gen 5 and up to 12 lanes with PCIe Gen 4. The integrated Intel® Graphics with up to 32 execution units delivers AI inference performance for AI edge applications. DDR5-4000 memory with ECC support is available for data-critical applications.

The new COM-HPC Client Size C modules are also available as application-ready, custom-configured aReady.COMs, including validated pre-installed and licensed operating systems such as ctrlX OS, Ubuntu, and/or RT-Linux. Optional features include system consolidation with aReady.VT and IoT connectivity.

The modules can also be preloaded with the customer’s application, enabling users to simply plug them into their finished systems. With the firmware-integrated Hypervisor-on-Modules, the COMs offer an economical and flexible solution for system designs, replacing several systems in various use cases. Examples include test & measurement systems for visualization, real-time control of production cells with HMIs and IoT gateways, and edge servers in smart grids.

In addition, congatec’s high-performance ecosystem and design-in services simplify application development. The service portfolio includes comprehensive board support packages, evaluation and production-ready application carrier boards, customized cooling solutions, extensive documentation and training, and high-speed signal integrity measurements.

Application developers can also install the new COM-HPC COMs on congatec’s Micro-ATX application carrier board ( conga-HPC/mATX ) for COM-HPC client modules. This provides access to the full benefits and improvements of the new modules, including ultra-fast PCIe connectivity.

For more information, visit: https://www.congatec.com/en/products/com-hpc/conga-hpccbls/