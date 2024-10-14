DEV KIT WEEKLY: Axiomtek KIWI 330

This is the latest innovation from KIWIBoard and Axiomtek in rugged edge/embedded computing and industrial technology. The KIWI330 x86 single-board computer is powered by Intel Alder Lake-N processors and it is tailored for efficiency, low power consumption, and multi-core performance. It is built on the Gracemont CPU architecture, and thanks to the Alder Lake-N processors, it’s set up to power AI applications, enhance industrial automation, or ease the way through any high-performance computing project.

It has impressive memory and storage capabilities for its size, with onboard LPDDR5 RAM with up to 16GB, and NVMe storage options of up to 512 GB. So, the KIWI 330 gets you access to data fast, makes multitasking simplicity itself.

The KIWI330 offers tons of I/O and connectivity options, including three USB Type-C ports for connecting the MIO modules, two USB 2.0 wafer connectors, an eDP connector for a 4K display, and an M.2 Key E2230 slot for WIFI modules and AI Accelerator cards.

With MIO modules connected, users can customize the SBC with more ports, LAN GPIO and even cellular 5G.

It’s also rugged, thanks to the enhanced PCB design and heatsink to ensure optimal thermal performance even under sustained heavy workloads.

The KIWI 330 is built for versatility, performance, and reliability. It’s small form factor and wide range of optional upgrades and modularity makes it perfect for tons of applications, from industrial automation to AI development.

If you’re trying to be the next Nikola Tesla or just solve today’s Embedded Computing or IoT challenge, the KIWI330 can help.

If you want to find out more about the KIWI330, you can visit Axiomtek or KIWIBoard.

And if you want to win one of your very own, Axiomtek has generously made one available for you to grab! To enter the raffle to win one, go to this link and fill out the form. We’ll keep the form up for 30 days and then you’ll be notified by email if you win!

Please like and share this video and make sure you’re subscribed so you never miss an episode of any of our shows. To keep up with all the news in Embedded, make sure you visit us at embeddedcomputing.com every day, and follow us on our socials.

That's all for this edition of DevKit Weekly. Thank you for watching and we'll see you on the next edition of DevKit Weekly!