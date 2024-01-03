Embedded Executive: Go Way Past Prototyping With Raspberry Pi

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Are you familiar with Raspberry Pi? Of course you are. But are you aware of all the things that you can do with it, or should do with it? First, if you think it’s a low-compute-power board, you are mistaken. Second, if you think you can’t go to production with a Pi, you’d be mistaken again. If you don’t believe me, listen to what Eben Upton, the Founder of Raspberry Pi had to say in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.