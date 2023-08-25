Embedded Computing Design

Simply NUC Slams Down IoT Power with Onyx

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 25, 2023

Image Credit: Simply NUC

Austin, Texas / Belfast, United Kingdom/ Dunleer, Ireland. Simply NUC, Inc launched its Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake "H" series processor powered 4x4 NUC family, dubbed Onyx. The Onyx family comes with support for up to 96GB of DDR5-5200 memory and up to 16TB of storage. Within the series launch comes the NUC13OXv9 model that features the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor with Intel vPro Technology combined in a 4”x4” form factor.

A I/O expansion panel is in the rear of the device with options including USB, HDMI, LAN, and serial ports. The NUC features dual HDMI 2.1 ports, dual USB 4.0 Type-C ports, and a 2.5Gb Ethernet port. The Onyx family is ideal for applications such as workstations, on-premise heavy edge computing, robotics, and robust IoT networks.

"With the launch of Onyx we're redefining what is possible from a 4x4 NUC," said Jonny Smith, Co-CEO at Simply NUC. "Onyx is the culmination of customer-driven innovation and sets the new standard for ultra-small form factor compute power and performance."

For more information, visit simplynuc.com/onyx.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

