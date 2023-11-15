Embedded Computing Design

Variscite Serves the Edge with its i.MX 95 Based DART-MX95

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

November 15, 2023

News

Tel Aviv, Israel. Variscite has released its DART-MX95 built on NXP’s i.MX 95 series of processors. Offered is up to six cores leveraging 2.0 GHz Arm Cortex-A55 with two independent real-time co-processors for safety/low-power and 250 MHz Arm Cortex-M7 and 800 MHz Arm Cortex-M33.

 

An Arm Mali accelerates 2D/3D graphics , advanced multimedia, integrated NPU accelerator and ISP, safety and security capabilities (ASIL-B and SIL2). The DART-MX95 is a member of Variscite’s DART Pin2Pin series ensuring cohabitation with modules based on the i.MX 8M/ 8M Plus/ 8M Mini.

Highlights:

  • Up to 16 GB LPDDR5 and 128 eMMC
  • Wireless: Certified dual-band 802.11ax/ac/a/b/g/n with optional 802.15.4 + BT/BLE5.3
  • Connectivity: 2x GbE + 10GbE, 2x PCIe Gen 3.0, 2x USB 3.0/2.0, CAN FD, UART/USART, I2C/I3C, SPI/QSPI and ADC
  • Support for OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.2, OpenCL 3.0
  • Video Encode / Decode: 4K H.265/ H.264 encode, 4K H.265/ H.264 decode
  • Display: Up to 4K MIPI DSI, 2x LVDS
  • Camera: Dual MIPI-CSI2
  • Audio in/out
  • Operating Temperature: - 40 to 85°C

“As a Platinum partner with early access to NXP's technology, Variscite has an enormous advantage in developing the next-gen System on Modules that give our customers the ability to create embedded devices of the future today,” said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales of Variscite. “The DART-MX95 is a powerful addition to Variscite’s DART Pin2Pin family. It expands the scalability options this product family offers and future-proof customer’s applications.”

The DART-MX95 is ideal for edge applications such as, industrial, medical, aviation, IoT, robotics, vision-capable and smart edge devices.

For more information, visit variscite.com.

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

