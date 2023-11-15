Variscite Serves the Edge with its i.MX 95 Based DART-MX95

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Tel Aviv, Israel. Variscite has released its DART-MX95 built on NXP’s i.MX 95 series of processors. Offered is up to six cores leveraging 2.0 GHz Arm Cortex-A55 with two independent real-time co-processors for safety/low-power and 250 MHz Arm Cortex-M7 and 800 MHz Arm Cortex-M33.





An Arm Mali accelerates 2D/3D graphics , advanced multimedia, integrated NPU accelerator and ISP, safety and security capabilities (ASIL-B and SIL2). The DART-MX95 is a member of Variscite’s DART Pin2Pin series ensuring cohabitation with modules based on the i.MX 8M/ 8M Plus/ 8M Mini.

Highlights:

Up to 16 GB LPDDR5 and 128 eMMC

Wireless: Certified dual-band 802.11ax/ac/a/b/g/n with optional 802.15.4 + BT/BLE5.3

Connectivity: 2x GbE + 10GbE, 2x PCIe Gen 3.0, 2x USB 3.0/2.0, CAN FD, UART/USART, I2C/I3C, SPI/QSPI and ADC

Support for OpenGL ES 3.2, Vulkan 1.2, OpenCL 3.0

Video Encode / Decode: 4K H.265/ H.264 encode, 4K H.265/ H.264 decode

Display: Up to 4K MIPI DSI, 2x LVDS

Camera: Dual MIPI-CSI2

Audio in/out

Operating Temperature: - 40 to 85°C

“As a Platinum partner with early access to NXP's technology, Variscite has an enormous advantage in developing the next-gen System on Modules that give our customers the ability to create embedded devices of the future today,” said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales of Variscite. “The DART-MX95 is a powerful addition to Variscite’s DART Pin2Pin family. It expands the scalability options this product family offers and future-proof customer’s applications.”



The DART-MX95 is ideal for edge applications such as, industrial, medical, aviation, IoT, robotics, vision-capable and smart edge devices.



For more information, visit variscite.com.