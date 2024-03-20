Embedded Executive: Understand The Accuracy Required in Semiconductor Manufacturing with Heidenhain

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Do you understand the metrology that applies to semiconductor manufacturing? I know I certainly didn’t, and found out how little I knew about this essential technology when I spoke to David Doyle, the President and Managing Director of Heidenhain Corp.



While mostly applying to semiconductors, the technology can be deployed on any manufacturing platform. But semiconductor manufacturing has to be so precise, and that’s putting it mildly, that things are measured in terms of microns and nanometers.



Check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. to get the baseline understanding on how important this technology is to our semiconductor industry.

Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.