Get Caught in the DRAGONEYE

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Anders

Anders introduced its DRAGONEYE development kit based on the STM32F4 series leveraging an ARM Cortex M4 for design, testing, and assessing performance within GUI applications, software control, I/O, and more. The solution simplifies design and brings together all the resources required for development and debugging in a reduced lead time.

Highlights:

MIPI-DSI and RGB interface

16MB SDRAM and Flash

UART, I2C, GPIOs, Wi-Fi/BT

480 x 480 (or 240 x 240) IPS-TFT LCD

Built-in display driver IC

For more information, visit andersdx.com.