Get Caught in the DRAGONEYE
February 13, 2024
News
Anders introduced its DRAGONEYE development kit based on the STM32F4 series leveraging an ARM Cortex M4 for design, testing, and assessing performance within GUI applications, software control, I/O, and more. The solution simplifies design and brings together all the resources required for development and debugging in a reduced lead time.
Highlights:
- MIPI-DSI and RGB interface
- 16MB SDRAM and Flash
- UART, I2C, GPIOs, Wi-Fi/BT
- 480 x 480 (or 240 x 240) IPS-TFT LCD
- Built-in display driver IC
For more information, visit andersdx.com.