Embedded Computing Design

Get Caught in the DRAGONEYE

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 13, 2024

News

Get Caught in the DRAGONEYE
Image Credit: Anders

Anders introduced its DRAGONEYE development kit based on the STM32F4 series leveraging an ARM Cortex M4 for design, testing, and assessing performance within GUI applications, software control, I/O, and more. The solution simplifies design and brings together all the resources required for development and debugging in a reduced lead time.

Highlights:

  • MIPI-DSI and RGB interface
  • 16MB SDRAM and Flash
  • UART, I2C, GPIOs, Wi-Fi/BT 
  • 480 x 480 (or 240 x 240) IPS-TFT LCD
  • Built-in display driver IC

For more information, visit andersdx.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing
Debug & Test
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Open Source - Development Kits
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
Processing - Interface & I/O
Analog & Power
Siemens Brings Secure Thermal Digital Twin Technology to the Electronics Supply Chain

February 12, 2024

MORE
Automotive
Infineon and Honda Collaborate on Automotive Semiconductor Solutions

February 1, 2024

MORE
Industrial
Cadence Unveils Millennium Platform Accelerated Digital Twin

February 12, 2024

MORE
Storage
Image Credit: CDSG
CDSG's DIGISTOR Storage is Certified NSA

January 25, 2024

MORE