Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake Powers Wincomm's Stainless Steel Touch Panels

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Wincomm

Wincomm released a new family of stainless steel touch panel PCs powered by Intel’s 12th Generation Alder Lake IP66/67/69K. Its WTP-9H66 family of touch panels arrive in various sizes including 15”, 19”, 22”, and 24”. Delivered is a default complete system rating of IP69K, second HDD for data back-up, and USB3.2 & Type C. I/O layout has both an M12 downward connector and optional cable gland SKU,

You can select an optional RFID or Barcode reader connector and waterproof speaker for areas where food is being processed and in bio-tech and pharmaceutical environments. Mobile capabilities are enabled by a PCB type antenna. For added protection the touch panels are housed in an industrial cover ensuring reliability in harsh environments.

According to Wincomm, its WTP-9H66 family was designed to fit in rapid-change rugged environments.

For more information, visit wincommusa.com.