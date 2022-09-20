RDS Releases TFT Display Modules: High-Performance, Small Package

Image Provided by Review Display Systems Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Review Display Systems (RDS) released a range of high-performance, small form factor TFT display modules for optical precision and contains an in-plane switching IPS technology. Reliable image reproduction and color diffusion from all angles is included. The TFT display modules has a contrast ratio from 500:1 to 800:1.

The variety of modules are available in 1.4-inch (240 x 240 pixels), 1.77-inch (128 x 160 pixels), 2.4-inch QVGA (240 x 320 pixels), 2.8-inch QVGA (240 x 320 pixels), 3.5-inch HVGA (320 x 480 pixels), and 4.3-inch WQVGA (480 x 272 pixels).

Supported data interfaces are SPI (Serial Peripheral Interface), 8-bit and 16-bit MCU, and 18-bit and 24-bit RGB. For rugged environments, the TFT display modules work in temperatures ranging from -30°C to +80°C

Justin Coleman, display business manager, RDS said, “The new range of high-performance, small-size TFT modules produce bright, colorful display images…” Brightness is provided by white LED backlights delivering brightness measurements ranging from 500cd/m² up to 1000cd/m². This allows the end user to view the displayed images in outdoor sunny settings.

Next generation touch panels are available.

The TFT display modules are suitable for the following applications:

In-vehicle devices such as dashcams

Domestic monitoring and metering equipment

E-mobility systems

For further information, visit review-displays.com.