Road to embedded world ’23: Achaia, Greece, Think Silicon

Image Credit: Think Silicon Think you are going to embedded world 2023? Well, maybe think your way over to hall 4 booth 476 to visit Think Silicon’s experts as they demonstrate its ultra-low power graphics IP and deep learning accelerator for the endpoint.

More specifically, peruse Think Silicon at the IC & IP Design Area, where you’ll have the opportunity to view exciting demos of the industry’s first RISC-V ISA-based GPU -- the NEOX G (graphics) & A (deep learning accelerator) Series IP.

Think Silicon will also exhibit NEMA pico VG the latest addition of the NEMA GPU-Series, with significant hardware and software upgrades supporting rich vector graphic features that help to offload CPU utilization by 95%.

NEOX G-Series & A-Series – A New Era of Smart GPU Architectures

Offering a myriad of flexible possibilities, NEOX G (graphics) & A (deep learning accelerator) Series IP represents a new era of smart GPU architectures with programable compute shaders running on a real-time operating system (RTOS) and supported by light-weight graphics and machine learning programming frameworks.

The heavily multi-threaded system and its individual configurable programming libraries use the same hardware blocks and can be extended with customized extensions by combining graphics, machine learning, vision/video processing and general-purpose compute workloads.

The new offering serves as a GPU platform addressing a wide variety of vertical markets including next-generation ultra-low-power smartwatches, augmented reality (AR) eyewear, surveillance, entertainment video, and smart displays for point-of-sale/point-of-interaction terminals.

NEOX 4

CLUSTER: 1

CORES: 4

MHz: 800

GFLOPS FP32: 12.8

GFLOPS FP16: 25.6

TOTAL THREADS: 256

NEOX 16

CLUSTER: 4

CORES: 16

MHz: 800

GFLOPS FP32: 51.2

GFLOPS FP16: 102.4

TOTAL THREADS: 1024

NEOX 64

CLUSTER: 16

CORES: 64

MHz: 800

GFLOPS FP32: 204.8

GFLOPS FP16: 409.6

TOTAL THREADS: 4096

NEMA pico-VG – High-Performance Graphics for Power-, Size- and Cost-Constrained Products

The NEMA pico VG 2.5D raster and vector graphics GPU supports clock frequencies of up to 500MHz, resolutions of up to 1024x1024 pixels and is highly configurable – scalable up to 4 cores, with support for AHB-32, AXI-64 and AXI-128.

Combining hardware accelerated vector and raster graphics in a single IP solution gives developers the freedom and flexibility to choose the best rendering technique based on the graphics content being displayed.

NEMA pico VG uses smart compression algorithms to efficiently manage the valuable memory space. With this new GPU IP, developers can render complex VG watch faces in real time with very low CPU utilization

The combination of RTL hardware blocks and software makes NEMA pico VG the ideal high-performance graphics sub-system in power-, size- and cost-constrained products, such as smartwatches, fitness/GPS trackers and smart home devices.

VG 1000

GPU: 2.5D | Vector

Cores: 1

Max Core clock Frequency (MHz): 400

Thread Range: 32 -256

Characterization Configuration: 64 Threads, AHB, AXI4:64

Colors: 16.7 Million (24-bit)

Texture Read Performance @100MHz: 100 Mpixel/sec

Frame Buffer Write @100MHz: 100 Mpixel/sec

Power Consumption (Std Watch face)1: 2 mW

CPU Utilization Typical: <5% - up to 4x lower than its predecessor NEMA pico XL

Resolution: Up to 1024 x 1024

VG 2000

GPU: 2.5D | Vector

Cores: 2

Max Core clock Frequency (MHz): 400

Thread Range: 32 -256

Characterization Configuration: 64 Threads AXI4:64

Colors: 16.7 Million (24-bit)

Texture Read Performance @100MHz: 200 Mpixel/sec

Frame Buffer Write @100MHz: 200 Mpixel/sec

Power Consumption (Std Watch face)1: 2 mW

CPU Utilization Typical: <5% - up to 4x lower than its predecessor NEMA pico XL

Resolution: Up to 1024 x 1024

VG 4000

GPU: 2.5D | Vector

Cores: 4

Max Core clock Frequency (MHz): 400

Thread Range: 32 -256

Characterization Configuration: 64 Threads AXI4:128

Colors: 16.7 Million (24-bit)

Texture Read Performance @100MHz: 400 Mpixel/sec

Frame Buffer Write @100MHz: 400 Mpixel/sec

Power Consumption (Std Watch face)1: 2 mW

CPU Utilization Typical: <5% - up to 4x lower than its predecessor NEMA pico XL

Resolution: Up to 1024 x 1024

NEMA GUI-Builder

Also featured at the event will be Think Silicon’s NEMA GUI-Builder, a fast and easy-to-learn tool that enables programmers to significantly reduce GUI development time on SoC platforms (MCU/MPU) by using drag-and-drop common control and input elements on the GUI surface from a large set of library widgets.

NEMA GUI-Builder automatically produces power and performance-optimized C code with a small memory footprint by utilizing the powerful 3D features of the NEMA GPU-Series. NEMA GUI-Builder includes Think Silicon’s NEMA GFX software API and its highly efficient compression technology NEMA |TSC, which can also be used on SoC platforms with non-Think Silicon GPUs.

For more information before your visit to Think Silicon's booth hall 4 booth 476, visit think-silicon.com.