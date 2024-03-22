Road to embedded world: Vecow Leverages Intel and NVIDIA for Edge AI

Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Vecow

Embedded Computing Design’s Road to Embedded World will highlight a host of embedded suppliers who will be showcasing their latest products and technologies at Embedded World, April 9th to 11th in Nuremberg, Germany. Embedded World is the largest global gathering of its kind. Check back regularly to see where the Road to Embedded World takes us.

Vecow will attend embedded world 2024 where they will exhibit topics from AI-accelerated AOI, Spatial AI/3D Calibration, Remote Cross-platform Device Management, and Time Synchronization Solution service based on the latest Intel technologies and NVIDIA Jetson platform.

Latest Edge AI Computing Platform with Intel Core Ultra Processor

  • Debut of Edge AI Computing Systems powered by Intel Core Ultra Processors combining more cores on CPU, GPU, and integrating NPU delivering power efficient, advanced computing performance and AI performance

AI-accelerated Automated Optical Inspection for Manufacturing

  • Utilizing NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX processor and Intel Core Processor, the demo presents a quick development and deployment of the AOI solution

Spatial AI/3D Calibration for Autonomy Robot

  • GMSL technology and 3D in-depth camera feature spatial AI/3D calibration solution for autonomous robots, mobile mapping, 3D analytics, smart manufacturing, and in-vehicle computing applications

Remote Cross-platform Device Management

  • Vecow delivers ready-to-integrate solutions with both ARM and x86 Edge AI Computing Systems and enable the industry to build simplified remote management operations

Time Synchronization Solution Services for AMR

  • Featuring Time Winding, Time Stamping, and Time keeping technologies, showcasing built-in software like a daisy chain, sensor fusion, and Python tools, it helps improve multi-sensor synchronization, perception, precision, and positioning capabilities for autonomous vehicles and robotics. Vecow’s Time Synchronization Solution Service includes VTS-1200GU and high-performance embedded systems.

Stop by Vecow booth at Hall 1 #1-440 from April 7 – 9 for a demo, or arrange a meeting to explore Vecow’s latest products and solutions.

For more information, visit vecow.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

