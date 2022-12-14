Embedded Executive: Bill Neifert, SVP, Partnerships, Corellium

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Virtual hardware modeling is not a new concept, but it’s now getting a new spin, particularly when you’re working with Arm-based IP cores.

To understand what this means and how it can benefit an embedded developer, I spoke to Bill Neifert, the Senior Vice President of Partnerships at Corellium on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. While the Corellium partnership is with Arm, it extends out to the company’s partners, as well as AWS partners.