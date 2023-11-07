RISC-V Summit North America 2023: Best in Show Nominees

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Here are the nominees for Best in Show at the 2023 RISC-V Summit North America.

SiFive Performance P470

The SiFive Performance P470 is SiFive’s first efficiency-focused Out-of-Order, area optimized, vector processor that is ideal for applications like wearables, consumer, and smart home devices. The P470 is significantly smaller than competing solutions and is optimized to have best-in-class performance efficiency and area density.

This processor has a significant upgrade to legacy efficiency cores, achieving a maximum frequency exceeding 3/4GHz in5nm, and greater than 8 SpecINT2k6/GHz, within a minimal area and power envelope. Additional features include 4x compute density in comparison to leading competitors and 1x 128-bit RISC-V Vector ALU.

The SiFive Performance P470 RISC-V processor brings unparalleled compute performance and efficiency to small size, high volume applications such as wearables, smart home devices, and consumer devices. SiFive’s P470 delivers significant upgrade opportunities over legacy processors, offering impressive compute density, power efficiency, and robust feature sets to handle the most demanding workloads and bring significant cost savings to customers. Plus, the processor offers greater design flexibility to meet specific application needs, power budgets, and cost envelopes.

BeagleBoard.org's BeagleV-Fire

Combining RISC-V, FPGA, and open hardware, the BeagleV-Fire is a single-board computer (SBC) based on Microchip’s PolarFire MPFS025T 5x core RISC-V System on Chip (SoC) with FPGA fabric. BeagleV-Fire is designed to broaden development avenues for developers, tinkerers, and the open-source community to explore the vast potential of RISC-V architecture and FPGA technology.

The BeagleV-Fire solution has the same P8 & P9 cape header pins as BeagleBone Blackenabling users to stack their favorite BeagleBone cape on top to expand it’s capability. Built around the energy-efficient RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA) along with FPGA fabric, BeagleV-Fire SBC offers expands opportunities for developers, hobbyists, and researchers to explore and experiment with RISC-V technology.

For more information, visit: www.sifive.com/ and www.beagleboard.org/boards/beaglev-fire