Analog Devices to Demo its Industrial Network of the Future at embedded world 2024

Image Credit: Analog Devices

embedded world 2024 will have Analog Devices showcasing how it is advancing embedded system solutions. Visitors to Hall 4A, Booth 360 will witness 16 feature-rich demos highlighting the company’s ability to deliver system level solutions across industrial markets.

Demos:

Secure Industrial Network Connectivity:

See how ADI’s intelligent building security demo incorporates our latest security solutions over a 10BASE-T1L network to enable a modern industrial IoT infrastructure. Discover how a security coprocessor can be used with ADI microcontrollers to counter man in the middle attacks in the context of building sensing and control.

Industrial Network of the Future:

ADI’s solutions help facilitate the next generation of industrial capabilities required to increase efficiency and productivity. Its leading technologies provide the sensing, connectivity, power, and processing solutions required to capture and act on new operational insights.

Cybersecurity for Medical IoT:

This demo showcases how ADI's secure authentication products provide robust protection in medical IoT devices to ensure patient health and safety. It highlights the security risks and vulnerabilities in key components and illustrates the critical role of security in a healthcare environment.

Visual Servoing Using Edge AI:

This demo shows vision-based object manipulation for a robotic arm enabled by a microcontroller.

Modernized Emergency Lighting System:

Demo showcases an emergency lighting system that would route foot traffic to available exits in real time.

Prototyping for Advanced SDR Apps:

The Jupiter RF Agile SDR-in-a-Box platform supports SDR applications from early concept to real-world use cases. Learn how it provides flexibility in evaluating and prototyping across different environments and how multiple systems can be synchronized for large MIMO applications.

Technical Presentations:

Tuesday, April 9, 2024

10:00 – 10:15am:

Opening and Welcome Remarks by Prof. Dr. Axel Sikora, Chairman of the embedded world Conference

10:15 – 10:45am:

“How the Intelligent Edge May Help Enable the Sustainable Factory of the Future” presented by Fiona Treacy, Managing Director of Industrial Automation at Analog Devices

11:00 – 11:30am:

“Revolutionizing Industrial IoT: Enabling RealTime Secure Connectivity to the Edge”, presented by Jason Murphy, Senior Software Systems Engineer, Analog Devices

05:00 – 05:30pm:

“Solve Design Challenges for High Performance Isolated 1080p HDMI and USB High Speed Connectivity”, presented by Dr. Riccardo Privitera, Engineer, Product Applications, Analog Devices

Wednesday, April 10, 2024

12:00 – 12:30pm:

“Using Software to Reduce Complexity in Modern Embedded Systems”, presented by Dr. Rob Oshana, Senior Vice President, Software & Security, Analog Devices

05:00 – 05:30pm:

“Industrial EMC Challenges: Strategies for Success”, presented by James Scanlon, Principal Manager, Strategic Marketing Industrial Converters at Analog Devices

ADI is committed to providing exactly what customers need to bring their systems to life. Attendees are invited to discover a world of intelligent solutions for a secure, connected future at ADI’s stand in.

For more information, visit analog.com.