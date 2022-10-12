Embedded Executive: Mark Hermeling, VP, Global Solutions Engineering, GrammaTech

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Just when you think it’s safe to go back in the water…I’m making an analogy about secure designs. Just when you think the engineering community understands that their designs need to be secure, some research pops up to show that that’s not really the case.

Even in these times of hack after hack, designers are still not doing everything they need to do to stop the bad guys. Why is this? To get to the bottom of this issue, I spoke to Mark Hermeling, the Vice President of Global Solutions Engineering at GrammaTech. Hear his perspective in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT. More from Rich