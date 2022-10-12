Embedded Executive: Mark Hermeling, VP, Global Solutions Engineering, GrammaTech
October 12, 2022
Just when you think it’s safe to go back in the water…I’m making an analogy about secure designs. Just when you think the engineering community understands that their designs need to be secure, some research pops up to show that that’s not really the case.
Even in these times of hack after hack, designers are still not doing everything they need to do to stop the bad guys. Why is this? To get to the bottom of this issue, I spoke to Mark Hermeling, the Vice President of Global Solutions Engineering at GrammaTech. Hear his perspective in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.