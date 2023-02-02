Fly-by to embedded world '23: Tel Aviv, Israel, Cybellum
February 02, 2023
We are flying over Tel Aviv and eatching Cybellum getting its technology ready and packed readying for embedded world 2023 with more purpose than ever. Its purpose you ask? To demonstrate Cybellum’s security solutions for automotive, medical, and industrial industries. More specifically. how its platforms are providing the future in automated SBOM generation and management dashboards.
With Cybellum’s innovations, designers are easily able to manage and validate SBOMs, detect and prioritize vulnerabilities, and comply with regulations and manage incident response in one simplistic approach.Cybellum's platform includes:
Security Management Center Includes:
COMPLETE RISK COVERAGE
- Automatically detect, prioritize and mitigate software vulnerabilities, zero-days, malware, and security gaps throughout the product development lifecycle
COMPLIANCE VALIDATION
- Ensure industry regulations, standards, and your own security and licensing policies are validated and enforced
CUSTOMIZABLE POLICIES
- Use our default settings or configure Cybellum with your risk scoring logic, thresholds, security policies, automated workflows and more
SBOM MANAGEMENT
Orchestrate the entire SBOM process, from merging multiple SBOMs through validation to collaboration, for all business units and product lines
CREATE AND MERGE
- Automatically create highly detailed SBOMs, and ingest others from multiple sources, then aggregate them into a single unified repository
VALIDATE, APPROVE AND COLLABORATE
- Edit, validate, and approve SBOMs and VEX reports for any product or component, then generate reports and share them with internal and external stakeholders
MANAGE AND ORCHESTRATE
- Track the SBOM validation process across teams, business units and product lines, allowing much better control and visibility over the entire process
CYBER COMPLIANCE
AUTOMATE CYBER COMPLIANCE
- Rapidly identify cyber compliance gaps by matching pre-mapped regulatory requirements with vulnerability assessments, all automatically
STAY ON TOP OF NEW STANDARDS
- Keep up with new and existing regulations, standards, and best practices such as the FDA Premarket Guidance, WP.29 R155, and IEC 62443, by automatically integrating these policies into your workflow
DOCUMENT WITH EASE
- Create regulator-ready reports with a click, and keep a register of all evidence and relevant regulatory data for historical and auditing purposes, across all product lines and business units
VULNERABILITY MANAGEMENT
Automatically detect and prioritize vulnerabilities in the context of your specific products, radically speeding up mitigation
UNDERSTAND YOUR ACTUAL RISK
Create detailed assessments and match them with our dedicated product vulnerability database, to surface the most relevant vulnerabilities for your products
GET MITIGATION RECOMMENDATIONS
Understand exactly how to fix each vulnerability, and share those insights with your colleagues, speeding up mitigation
MONITOR RISKS CONTINUOUSLY
Automatically analyze vulnerabilities in new software updates, component versions and post-production devices
RED TEAM AUTOMATION
Identify and mitigate zero-day vulnerabilities in proprietary and 3rd party code, by using a binary-based and dynamically validated engine
ENRICH AND AUTOMATE
Leverage rich risk assessment data from the Product Security Platform, and automate a large portion of the Red Team process, to save resources and reduce detection times
REDUCE FALSE POSITIVES
The dynamically validated analysis makes sure you find the most relevant zero-days for your devices, speeding up red team activities and improving time to market
PLATFORM-INDEPENDENT
Support a diverse set of CPUs and MCUs, so you can quickly analyze Zero-days for a wide variety of products and components
INCIDENT RESPONSE
Get contextual alerts and facilitate thorough investigations, allowing you to keep products secure long after launch
PINPOINT AFFECTED PRODUCTS
See exactly which products or components are affected by a new vulnerability or regulation. Filter out the noise and facilitate detailed investigations – all in one central location
AUTOMATE PSIRT GRUNT WORK
Identify your products’ most urgent vulnerabilities without the noise. Integrate seamlessly with your SIEM, SOAR, and other operational systems, to quickly remediate incidents
FACILITATE ENTIRE INVESTIGATIONS
Gain a workbench for creating and managing investigations, from comprising relevant information to formulating the analysis, and opening relevant tickets. Then, generate customized reports for each individual stakeholder
SOFTWARE LICENSING MANAGEMENT
Automate software licensing validation, and enforce licensing policies, reducing open source legal risk
USE PRE-BUILT POLICIES
Leverage pre-built licensing policies that can be used out-of-the-box (or customized if needed), to quickly pinpoint licensing legal violations
VALIDATE POLICIES AUTOMATICALLY
Leverages detailed SBOM and product system data to quickly find and solve gaps, to significantly reduce legal risk
DOCUMENT
Get documented evidence in support of auditing/litigation to make the legal licensing process much easier
