Embedded Computing Design

Hitex Bringing MOTEON to embedded world 2024, Will Explain and Exhibit Innovative Functional Safety

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

March 06, 2024

News

Hitex is attending embedded world 2024 and will be bringing MOTEON as a co-exbitor in Hall 4, Stand 205.

Together with MOTEON, Hitex will explain and demonstrate innovative functional safety in embedded systems. The focus will be on automotive, railway and industrial applications, standards and certifications, course methods, tools, and software components to aid in integrating required safety features.

What if we had MOTEON as a co-exhibitor on the stand?

According to Hitex" MOTEON’s passion about motor control can be experienced with our demonstrator the Motor Messenger. While the motor is running in a sensorless field-oriented control, the star potential is shaped to post messages on a scope screen having no effect on sinusoidal phase currents. Such a modulation illustrate the competencies of motor control optimization to reach among others the maximum of a 3-phase inverter while preserving the electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) or reduce the number of switching losses."

For more information on Hitex, visit hitex.com.

For a free entrance ticket to embedded world 2024, click here.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

