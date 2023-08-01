Fullpower-AI Now Certified ISO/IEC 27001
August 01, 2023
News
Santa Cruz, California. Fullpower-AI, an IoT AI-biosensing firm, publicized it has attained ISO/IEC 27001 certification. Accreditation presents to current and future clients, knowledge that Fullpower-AI has the utmost dedication in improving data security and privacy. The company has also reached SOC 2 Type II certified.
Fullpower’s key areas of expertise include:
- Sleep technology: Sleeptracker-AI
- Worldwide IoT edge-cloud platform deployments
- AI-powered IoT biosensing
- Remote non-invasive vital signs monitoring
- Developing AI-powered technologies in life sciences and biotechnology fields
"We are excited to announce this significant milestone, ISO/IEC 27001 certification. Fullpower-AI is committed to global data security, availability, and processing integrity," said Philippe Kahn, Chief Executive Officer of Fullpower-AI.
For more information, visit fullpower.com.