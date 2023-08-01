Fullpower-AI Now Certified ISO/IEC 27001

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Fullpower-AI

Santa Cruz, California. Fullpower-AI, an IoT AI-biosensing firm, publicized it has attained ISO/IEC 27001 certification. Accreditation presents to current and future clients, knowledge that Fullpower-AI has the utmost dedication in improving data security and privacy. The company has also reached SOC 2 Type II certified.

Fullpower’s key areas of expertise include:

Sleep technology: Sleeptracker-AI

Worldwide IoT edge-cloud platform deployments

AI-powered IoT biosensing

Remote non-invasive vital signs monitoring

Developing AI-powered technologies in life sciences and biotechnology fields

"We are excited to announce this significant milestone, ISO/IEC 27001 certification. Fullpower-AI is committed to global data security, availability, and processing integrity," said Philippe Kahn, Chief Executive Officer of Fullpower-AI.

For more information, visit fullpower.com.