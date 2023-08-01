Fullpower-AI Now Certified ISO/IEC 27001

Embedded Computing Design

By Chad Cox

August 01, 2023

Image Credit: Fullpower-AI

Santa Cruz, California. Fullpower-AI, an IoT AI-biosensing firm, publicized it has attained ISO/IEC 27001 certification. Accreditation presents to current and future clients, knowledge that Fullpower-AI has the utmost dedication in improving data security and privacy. The company has also reached SOC 2 Type II certified.

Fullpower’s key areas of expertise include:

  • Sleep technology: Sleeptracker-AI
  • Worldwide IoT edge-cloud platform deployments
  • AI-powered IoT biosensing
  • Remote non-invasive vital signs monitoring
  • Developing AI-powered technologies in life sciences and biotechnology fields

"We are excited to announce this significant milestone, ISO/IEC 27001 certification. Fullpower-AI is committed to global data security, availability, and processing integrity," said Philippe Kahn, Chief Executive Officer of Fullpower-AI.

For more information, visit fullpower.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

