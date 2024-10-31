Embedded Computing Design

Selecting the Best Inductor for Your DC-DC Converter

October 31, 2024

Whitepaper

As electronic systems become more miniaturized, mobile and complicated, power requirements become more varied.


Available battery voltages and required operating voltages, as well as size and shape requirements, are ever changing, leaving equipment designers in constant need of new power conversion solutions. This article walks both the experienced power conversion specialist and the non-specialist through the key performance ratings they need to understand and evaluate when specifying power inductors for dc-dc conversion circuits.

