Microchip Technology Announces New VelocityDRIVE™ for Software-Defined Vehicles

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

October 14, 2024

Microchip Technology announced its new family of LAN969x Multi-Gigabit Ethernet Switches and VelocityDRIVE™ Software Platform (SP), a turnkey Ethernet switch software solution and Configuration Tool (CT) based on standardized YANG models.

The combination of LAN969x devices and VelocityDRIVE SP offers an industry-standard network configuration solution. The CORECONF YANG standard separates software development from the hardware network layer to reduce complexity and costs and accelerate the time to market.

The LAN969x Ethernet switches are powered by a 1 GHz single-core Arm® Cortex®-A53 CPU and feature multi-gigabit capabilities with scalable bandwidths from 46 Gbps to 102 Gbps. Advanced Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) is designed to meet precise timing and reliability requirements of applications like Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The LAN969x switch family is designed to support ASIL B Functional Safety and AEC-Q100 Automotive Qualification standards, offering high reliability and safety for automotive applications. The devices are optimized for systems with a small embedded-memory footprint and feature secure and fast boot capabilities using integrated ECC SRAM for code execution, eliminating the need for expensive external DDR memory.

The LAN969x switch family joins Microchip’s portfolio of automotive Ethernet solutions, which includes 10 Mbps to 1000 Mbps PHY transceivers, controllers, switches, and endpoints. 

The LAN969x devices are supported by the LAN9692 VelocityDRIVE Evaluation Board and VelocityDRIVE Configuration Tool (CT).

The LAN9691, LAN9692, and LAN9693 are available in production quantities. The VelocityDRIVE Software Platform is available to download. 

For more information, visit the web page.

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design

