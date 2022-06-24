Imagination GPU Approved by HORIBA MIRA Certification Limited for Functionally Safe ADAS and HMI Applications

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Imagination Technologies achieves ISO 26262 functional safety certification for its IMG BXS-4-64 GPU from HORIBA MIRA Certification Limited. Imagination’s latest certification makes the IMG BXS GPU the ideal choice for OEMs and Tier 1s who are looking to integrate efficient, high-performing graphics and compute in functionally safe automotive designs.

The IMG BXS GPU features a scalable, multi-core architecture and is specifically designed for automotive, offering functionally safe graphics and compute capabilities for both HMI display and ADAS compute.

Chris Porthouse, Chief Product Officer at Imagination, says: “As a market leader in IP for the automotive sector, we have the responsibility to offer manufacturers reliable and trusted solutions. We have worked together with HORIBA MIRA Certification Limited to complete a thorough functional safety audit for our IMG BXS GPU. Our latest certificate provides confidence to our suppliers and OEMs who select our IP in addition to benefitting from faster in-vehicle integration and easier journeys to deployment.”

ISO 26262 is the standard that addresses risk in the automotive industry by ensuring that electronic systems are designed to be functionally safe, thereby mitigating against random hardware faults while minimising any potential flaws through rigorous engineering processes.

Mitesh Chauhan, Head of Certification at HORIBA MIRA Certification Limited, says: “Throughout this journey, Imagination has proven to have a high level of commitment to functional safety. During our thorough, professional and impartial audit, Imagination has been highly responsive and has ensured all applicable functional safety areas audited were met. We are proud to see a company with such a long-standing history in automotive, take the key steps to ensure the process used for the IMG BXS-4-64 GPU is independently audited and certified against the applicable elements of ISO26262, and we look forward to continuing our working relationship.”

For more information, visit: IMG B-Series GPUs.