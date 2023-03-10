Best in Show Nominee: Cybellum's Product Security Platform

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Product

Cybellum is where teams do product security for mission-critical devices. With an extensive platform to match the needs of specific industries and the individual needs of their products, managers and their teams can rely on dashboards, vulnerability updates, SBOM management, and automating compliance report generation.

Simply put, they can create, manage and validate SBOMs, detect and prioritize vulnerabilities, comply with regulations, and manage incident response all from one comprehensive platform. Once SBOMs are created automatically, it opens a world of proactive opportunity for product security teams to utilize all of the Product Security platforms capabilities, such as:

SBOM Management

VEX Reporting

Vulnerability Management

PSIRT

Product licensing

Cybellum is the only security tool focused on full management of security for connected products. Cybellum's comprehensive Product Security Platform aims to keep devices and products secure and compliant.

Complete product-specific risk coverage — Automatically detect, prioritize and mitigate software vulnerabilities, zero-days, malware, and security gaps throughout the product development lifecycle.

Compliance validation — Ensure industry regulations, standards, and your own security and licensing policies are validated and enforced.

Customizable policies to your internal needs — Use default settings or configure Cybellum with your risk scoring logic, thresholds, security policies, automated workflows, etc.

For more informationi, visit https://cybellum.com/platform/.