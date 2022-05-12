STMicroelectronics and Microsoft to Streamline Development of Secure IoT Devices

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

The joint effort delivers Microsoft Azure IoT cloud reference implementation integrating Arm trusted firmware and based on STM32U5 IoT discovery kit.

STMicroelectronics released specifics of its partnership with Microsoft, an ST Authorized partner, to strengthen the security of emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT) applications.

According to the companies, ST is integrating its ultra-low-power STM32U5 microcontrollers (MCUs) with Microsoft Azure RTOS & IoT Middleware and a certified secure implementation of Arm® Trusted Firmware -M (TF-M) secure services for embedded systems. The intensive engineering project has produced a TF-M based, Azure IoT cloud reference implementation that leverages the hardened security features of the STM32U5 complemented with the hardened key store of an STSAFE-A110 secure element.

Microsoft Azure RTOS offers a complete middleware package enhanced for resource-constrained, connected applications such as IoT edge devices and endpoints. It combines the efficient footprint of the ThreadX real-time operating system with services for memory management and connectivity including NetX Duo IPv4/IPv6 and TLS secure socket support.

The Arm TF-M suite delivers trusted services including secure boot, secure storage, cryptography, and attestation. Architected for Arm Cortex-M processors, TF-M suite integrates readily with ST’s STM32U5 MCUs, which are based on the advanced Cortex-M33 embedded core.

STM32U5 MCUs achieved PSA Certified Level-3 and SESIP 3 certifications in 2021 and achieved an EEMBC SecureMark®-TLS score of 133,000 for cryptographic processing efficiency.

The STSAFE-A110 EAL5+ certified secure element produces an authentication scheme and personalization service that allows an automated and secured attachment of connected objects to Microsoft Azure. It carefully relieves the historical burden on IoT-device makers to protect credentials during product manufacture.

ST plans to release an STM32Cube-based integration of the reference implementation in Q3 2022 that will further simplify IoT-device design leveraging tight integration with the wider STM32 ecosystem.

“Developers of IoT devices face intense pressure to meet time-to-market constraints at the same time as satisfying the highest-level security-industry standards,” said Daniel Colonna, Marketing Director, Microcontroller Division, STMicroelectronics. “Our solution accelerates embedded development by increasing security as well as power efficiency and performance.”

For more information, visit st.com.