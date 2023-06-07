Embedded Computing Design

Unified Technologies Retains its SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

June 07, 2023

News

Miami, Florida. "The World Economic Forum has shown that cyber terrorism and ransomware attacks have grown more than 400% in the past two years," said Tony Silva, Unified Technologies' CEO. With this in mind, Unified Technologies strived to retain its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 compliance as it meets or exceeds requirements set by the AICPA.

Kaufman Rossin acted as a third-party auditor and assessed United Technologies on its security, availability, processing Integrity, and privacy to once again award SOC 2 Type 2 certification to the company.

"Whether system access or configuration changes are authorized or unauthorized, our teams are expertly skilled at analyzing and assessing any potential risks to systems, networks, and storage in real-time with action plans ready to deploy should a need arise," said Unified Technologies VP of Marketing, Andrew Duke.

In March 2019, United Technologies received its Type 1 certification. To be certified SOC 2 Type 2, each year an assessment is performed that investigates and digs into documentation of services performed and systems deployed throughout the previous year.

Kaufman Rossin has certified that United Technologies continues to maintain peak level core security and services at users disposal. These requirements are becoming a necessity for any market player who wants to be acknowledged as a trusted source in the protection of customer information and technology-enabled services.

Silva continued, “A robust and redundantly secure IT infrastructure is no longer a nice-to-have for businesses and government entities. Without the proper solutions in place and a service-oriented team of experts who consistently test, monitor, and update systems, it's not a matter of if an organization will experience a breach, it's when."

United Technologies’ industrial networking and connectivity, as well as efficient data storage, delivers easement by providing confidence, protection, and an edge on industry competitors. "Unified Technologies employs industry-leading experts with a diversity of specializations who work in tandem with our client's in-house IT professionals to prepare for, and avoid, the consistently evolving ploys by cybercriminals to infiltrate secure systems," continued Duke.

 

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Security
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Security
Security - Hardware Security
Security - IEC 61508/60601, ISO 26262 & Other Standards
Security - Network Security
Security - Software Security
AI & Machine Learning
Image Credit: TI
Did You Miss TI at Computex '23?

June 7, 2023

MORE
Open Source
Image Credit: EdgeX
Significantly enhanced usability and security features in newest version of EdgeX, the industry’s leading open-source edge data platform

June 1, 2023

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: ADLINK
ADLINK, AI, and the Edge

June 6, 2023

MORE
Software & OS
Image Credit: CoreTechnologie
CT Integrates 3MF to its 4D_Additive Printing Software

June 1, 2023

MORE