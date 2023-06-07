Unified Technologies Retains its SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Miami, Florida. "The World Economic Forum has shown that cyber terrorism and ransomware attacks have grown more than 400% in the past two years," said Tony Silva, Unified Technologies' CEO. With this in mind, Unified Technologies strived to retain its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 compliance as it meets or exceeds requirements set by the AICPA.

Kaufman Rossin acted as a third-party auditor and assessed United Technologies on its security, availability, processing Integrity, and privacy to once again award SOC 2 Type 2 certification to the company.

"Whether system access or configuration changes are authorized or unauthorized, our teams are expertly skilled at analyzing and assessing any potential risks to systems, networks, and storage in real-time with action plans ready to deploy should a need arise," said Unified Technologies VP of Marketing, Andrew Duke.

In March 2019, United Technologies received its Type 1 certification. To be certified SOC 2 Type 2, each year an assessment is performed that investigates and digs into documentation of services performed and systems deployed throughout the previous year.

Kaufman Rossin has certified that United Technologies continues to maintain peak level core security and services at users disposal. These requirements are becoming a necessity for any market player who wants to be acknowledged as a trusted source in the protection of customer information and technology-enabled services.

Silva continued, “A robust and redundantly secure IT infrastructure is no longer a nice-to-have for businesses and government entities. Without the proper solutions in place and a service-oriented team of experts who consistently test, monitor, and update systems, it's not a matter of if an organization will experience a breach, it's when."

United Technologies’ industrial networking and connectivity, as well as efficient data storage, delivers easement by providing confidence, protection, and an edge on industry competitors. "Unified Technologies employs industry-leading experts with a diversity of specializations who work in tandem with our client's in-house IT professionals to prepare for, and avoid, the consistently evolving ploys by cybercriminals to infiltrate secure systems," continued Duke.