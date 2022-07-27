Embedded Executive: Marco Leon, Director, Systems Architecture Engineering, Mercury Systems

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Are you familiar with model-based systems engineering (MBSE)? I have to admit that I was not familiar with it, but it looked like something I should know about. To educate myself, I had a discussion with Marco Leon, the Director of Systems Architecture Engineering at Mercury Systems, in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. As a relatively new technique, it's designed to reduce your design risk.