Embedded Executive: Marco Leon, Director, Systems Architecture Engineering, Mercury Systems

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

July 27, 2022

Are you familiar with model-based systems engineering (MBSE)? I have to admit that I was not familiar with it, but it looked like something I should know about. To educate myself, I had a discussion with Marco Leon, the Director of Systems Architecture Engineering at Mercury Systems, in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast. As a relatively new technique, it's designed to reduce your design risk.

 
Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

