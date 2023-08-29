Engineering Hero: Writing Code Surrounded by Bombs

Writing firmware for a state-of-the-art embedded system is no easy task. Now imagine trying to accomplish that task with bombs going off in your country, and not knowing where the next one will hit. That’s the predicament Valentyn Hlukhotskyy finds himself, as he writes code while residing in Ukraine. That alone would make Valentyn an Engineering Hero, but there’s more.

See and hear it right from the source in this next installment of Engineering Heroes, sponsored by Wind River.