HAINZL again at the Embedded World trade fair in Nuremberg with a fresh look and proven quality

May 18, 2022

Press Release

After an online-only event last year, the embedded community is looking forward to real meetings again this year at the Embedded World exhibition in Nuremberg.

HAINZL will be there as an embedded expert and once again states: "Our electronics perform. Perfectly reliable. For your individual series product, plant or system, we provide you with perfectly matched and reliable control or operating software and hardware."

HAINZL adds a fresh look to its proven expertise from more than 30 years of application experience in the industry. The goal is ambitious: to establish contacts for new projects in the fields of biomass, heat pumps, solar thermal, gastro technology and transport systems.

As one among the few in the industry, the Upper Austrian embedded expert offers high-quality and high-performance hardware and software development, series production and support from a single source. This is a decisive advantage, especially for OEM customers, for the efficient development of perfect embedded systems. As examples for numerous applications the company presents:

  • Customer-specific configurable operating units
  • Touch control units for designer pieces
  • Control boards with integrated touch display
  • Radio room controllers for wireless applications

Get inspired by the examples and discuss your next embedded project with our experts right away: June 21-23 in Nuremberg, Hall 4 / Booth 539.

For more information, visit: www.hainzl.at/en

